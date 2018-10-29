Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left Sunday's 30-20 win against the Denver Broncos with a rib injury, head coach Andy Reid reported after the game.

"Anthony Hitchens got hit in the ribs with a helmet. We will see how he does as we go forward," Reid said.

Hitchens remained on the ground after the play while being tended to by the team's training staff. He walked back to the bench with assistance, but stopped twice along the way.

Two Broncos players also left the game early with injuries. Linebacker Brandon Marshall left with a knee injury and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie exited with a hip injury.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with a strained groin, but he exited the locker room wearing an inflatable sumo wrestling costume for Halloween and showed no ill effects from the injury.

Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo departed the game with a left hamstring injury. Left guard Cam Erving also left the game on the team's final drive, but Reid did not believe the injury is serious.

"He just dinged his shoulder a bit," Reid said. "He's alright."