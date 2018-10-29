Steelers forget rules during safety punt vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts to the Steelers defense forcing a safety in the second quarter of the Steelers 33-18 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers players appeared to forget the rules regarding a free kick after a safety during their win against the Cleveland Browns.

Luckily for Pittsburgh, it still left Heinz Field on Sunday with a 33-18 victory. The brutal sequence occurred with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield faced a 2nd and 9 from the Browns' 5-yard-line. He took the snap and threw to running back Nick Chubb for a one-yard gain. The Browns committed a holding penalty on the play, resulting in a safety.

The Browns then punted the ensuing free kick back to the Steelers. The ball floated to the 35-yard-line, while Steelers players let it fly over their heads and let it bounce on the field. Browns players recovered the ball on the Steelers' 24-yard-line.

"We screwed it up," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.

Pittsburgh committed a roughing the passer penalty on the first play of the next drive. The Browns later got the ball into the end zone on a one-yard pass from Mayfield to Antonio Callaway. Cleveland missed the extra point to make the score 16-12.

The Steelers added on 10 more points in the quarter to take a 26-12 lead down the stretch. James Conner added six more points with a 22-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter before Mayfield threw the final score of the game with 13 seconds remaining.

“The ball travels 10 yards in #CLEvsPIT, so any player can legally recover the ball.” -AL pic.twitter.com/CtwGtcUnVE — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 28, 2018

Pittsburgh has another AFC North matchup on the schedule next as it faces the Ravens at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.