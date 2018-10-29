Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) celebrates defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on October 21, 2018 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley isn't interested in your fantasy team or about any wager you made.

Gurley insists he's only interested in keeping the Rams on the fast track to success.

The 24-year-old made that point known as he rushed for a game-sealing first down late in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers. With a clear path to the end zone, Gurley alertly put himself on the turf at the 4-yard line to allow the Rams (8-0) to run out the clock instead of scoring another touchdown.

"Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas today," the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Gurley said. "We got the win, so that's all that matters."

While fantasy owners will have their say, the Rams were favored by 7.5 points at most sportsbooks. If Gurley scored, Los Angeles would have claimed a nine-point lead.

The over/under was listed at 57.5. Had Gurley scored, the game would have surpassed that total.

Gurley is no stranger to the end zone, having scored 15 times (11 rushing, four receiving) during the first eight games of the season. He had a receiving touchdown against the Packers and finished with 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving).

By going to the ground, Gurley alertly snuffed out the admittedly long odds facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in their bid for a comeback. Instead, those odds became non-existent.

"Yeah, we go over this stuff every week. We know what to do in what situations. That's what makes us the team that we are -- unselfish players, situational masters -- that's what it's all about, just having that edge," Gurley said. "It's not all about talent or whatever. You know you can always beat somebody by just knowing the situations of the game. We don't want to give 12 (Rodgers) back the ball."