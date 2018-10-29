New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) pulls in a 34-yard touchdown reception after beating Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley (41) in the fourth quarter on October 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is expected to sit out at least some of the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills as discipline for being tardy, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

It is not clear exactly how long Gordon will be sidelined, but he will be held out for at least the first few offensive possessions.

Gordon is being disciplined because he has been late for work, according to the report.

Gordon was traded to the Patriots earlier this season after showing up late to work while with the Cleveland Browns. He had been suspended several times before the trade, and that tardiness apparently was the last straw.

Gordon has started all four games in which he has played for the Patriots and has recorded 13 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown. He played in one game for the Browns this season and had one catch for 17 yards and a score.

His best season came in 2013, when he was named All-Pro after he had 87 receptions for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

He sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of NFL suspensions.

Patriots players have been suspended for disciplinary reasons in the past. Former wideout Wes Welker sat out the opening series of a playoff loss to the Jets after the 2010 season as a result of comments he made about feet while discussing former Jets head coach Rex Ryan with the media.