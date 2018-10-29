Eagles lose RT Lane Johnson for several weeks

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss several weeks due to a knee injury he suffered on Sunday in London. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss time after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sources told NFL Network and Philly.com that Johnson suffered a second-degree MCL sprain. NFL Network reported that Johnson will miss several weeks due to the knee injury.

Johnson, 28, has started every game for the Eagles this season. The 2017 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection suffered his latest injury on the Eagles' first offensive series on Sunday in London. Halapoulivaati Vaitai filled in at left and right tackle during the clash, also stepping in for Jason Peters, but allowed two of the four sacks Carson Wentz suffered.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson did not offer any updates on Johnson's status when meeting with reporters on Monday.

The Eagles have a Week 9 bye before hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11 in Philadelphia.