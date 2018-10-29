Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett applauds his team as they play the Carolina Panthers on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

The Dallas Cowboys fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander, the team announced on Monday.

Assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo will replace Alexander, and Hudson Houck will serve as an advisor to Colombo.

"While approaching the midpoint of the season, and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt that this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said in a statement. "We have great respect and admiration for Paul and what he has accomplished in a very successful career in the NFL. These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles."

Colombo has been the Cowboys' assistant offensive line coach since 2016, and in that first season the Cowboys were selected as having the league's best offensive line.

The Cowboys are 3-4 this season, but have the No. 2 rusher in the NFL in Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas has allowed quarterback Dak Prescott to be sacked 23 times.

Dallas lost All-Pro center Travis Frederick to an autoimmune disorder before the start of the season, and the Cowboys filled a need at left guard with rookie Connor Williams, who has struggled.