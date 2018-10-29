Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson signals his team to go for one after a fourth quarter TD against the Oakland Raiders on September 30 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson following Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the firing on Monday.

Jackson, 53, posted a 3-36-1 record in 40 games manning the Browns sideline. The Browns are 2-5-1 this season after posting an 0-16 mark in 2017. Jackson had this season and next season remaining on his contract.

Jackson served as the offensive coordinator for the University of Southern California before entering the NFL ranks in 2001 as the running backs coach for the Washington Redskins. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2003 before joinging the Cincinnati Bengals in 2004 as a wide receivers coach.

He was hired as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2007 before becoming the Baltimore Ravens' quarterbacks coach in 2008. Jackson joined the Oakland Raiders in 2010 as the offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach in 2011.

He returned to the Bengals in 2012 as a secondary coach. He served as the Bengals' running backs coach in 2013 before serving for two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. Jackson was hired as the Browns' head coach in 2016, where he posted a 1-15 record in his first season.

"Towards the end, I don't think we did as well as we could," Jackson told reporters Sunday. "But I thought they blocked us. It wasn't like an effort thing. I think fundamentally they did some things very well. I think our team plays as hard as they can. I think our team has given me everything they have. Do I think we get frustrated at the end? Heck yea. These guys are doing everything they can to win. This is just where we are."

Jackson has an 11-44-1 record overall as an NFL head coach.