Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley looks on during the Browns game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 14 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns continued their Monday fire sale by saying farewell to offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Haley's dismissal followed the news of the franchise firing head coach Hue Jackson. Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the coordinator's departure.

Haley, 51, joined the Browns this offseason after serving as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2017. He entered the NFL ranks in 1997 as an offensive assistant/quality control with the New York Jets. Haley became the wide receivers coach for the Jets in 1999, before taking the same role in 2001 with the Chicago Bears. Haley left the Bears for the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, serving as a wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator. He became the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator in 2007.

Haley was hired as the Kansas City Chiefs' coach in 2009, before being fired during the 2011 season. He owns a 19-26 record as a head coach.