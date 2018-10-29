Buccaneers give QB job back to Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gestures before receiving the ball from Ryan Jensen (66) during a game with the New Orleans Saints on September 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Fitzmagic" is back in Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers named Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting quarterback for Week 9.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced his decision on Monday.

"We are going to start Fitz at quarterback this week," Koetter told reporters. "That's what we feel like we need to do this week to give ourselves the best chance."

Koetter also said the decision was for "right now."

"We will just have to see how things go," Koetter said. "I don't like switching quarterbacks. It's not in my makeup to switch quarterbacks but we just feel like we have to make the switch at this time."

The move follows the Buccaneers 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. Winston started the game, completing 18-of-35 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Fitzpatrick replaced Winston at quarterback in the third quarter and immediately led the Buccaneers on an 8-play, 65-yard drive for a field goal.

He threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans on the Buccaneers' next drive and tied the game in the fourth quarter with an 18-yard touchdown toss to O.J. Howard, followed by a two-point conversion. The comeback effort fell short when the Bengals kicked a field goal in the final seconds.

Fitzpatrick completed 11-of-15 passes for 194 yards, two scores and no interceptions in the loss. For the season he has completed 68.1 percent of his throws for 1,550 yards, 13 scores and five interceptions.

Winston has completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 1,181 yards, six scores and 10 interceptions in four appearances during the 2018 season.

Fitzpatrick began the season as the team's starting quarterback while Winston served a three-game suspension. Winston came in for Fitzpatrick during the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears and started the next three games, before the decision was made to go back to Fitzpatrick on Monday.

The Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.