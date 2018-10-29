Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas says he has 50-50 odds at being traded before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Thomas made the comments regarding his potential departure on Sunday, following the Broncos' 30-23 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I wish I knew. I wish could tell you, I really don't know," Thomas told reporters. "Predict? 50-50, 50-50. I don't know."

Thomas, 30, had three catches for 30 yards in Sunday's loss. He drew seven targets.

Sources told ESPN that the Broncos were listening to trade offers for Thomas last week. A source told 9News Denver that the Broncos would not trade the wide receiver last week and were not shopping him. Sources also said that Thomas is drawing interest from other teams, as is Emmanuel Sanders.

League sources told NFL Network that the New England Patriots have discussed the possibility of going after Thomas, who was drafted by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was the Broncos' head coach at the time.

"You may not be able to control every situation and it's outcome, but you can control your attitude and how you deal with it," Thomas tweeted Monday. "Good morning and have an blessed day today."

Thomas has $14 million in salary on his contract for the 2019 season. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound pass catcher has 402 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions this season. Thomas posted 949 yards and five scores on 83 receptions in 16 games last season. He hasn't missed a start since the 2011 season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has five seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and three seasons with at least three touchdowns in his nine-year NFL tenure.