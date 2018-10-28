Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during warm ups before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 14, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the Cincinnati Bengals survived blowing a 21-point lead and recorded a 37-34 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cincinnati (5-3) recovered from last week's 45-10 blowout loss at Kansas City but it was hardly easy. They held a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, a 27-19 lead by halftime and a 34-16 lead going into the fourth quarter before giving it all back.

The Bengals won the game on their only scoring drive of the second half. Bullock's game-winner was set up by catches of 23 and nine yards by A.J. Green.

The Bengals held their big lead when Jessie Bates intercepted Jameis Winston and returned it for a 21-yard touchdown as time expired in the third.

Winston tied a career worst by throwing four interceptions and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick rallied Tampa Bay with two touchdown passes and his 18-yard strike to O.J. Howard with 65 seconds left forged a 34-34 tie.

It was the third time Winston threw four interceptions in his career and he may be replaced by Fitzpatrick again. Fitzpatrick guided Tampa Bay to two wins while serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

After Fitzpatrick came in, he threw a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Evans and then guided an 88-yard drive that tied the score. Fitzpatrick completed 11-of-15 passes for 194 yards and had a passer rating of 154.9.

DeSean Jackson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass and it was his 24th score of at least 60 yards, moving him ahead of Jerry Rice for the NFL record.

The Bengals built a 21-0 lead in the first 25 minutes of the game on a nine-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd and two short scoring runs by Joe Mixon.

After Jackson's touchdown, the Buccaneers missed the extra point and Green hauled in a 17-yard score with 2:34 left before halftime.

Dalton completed 21-of-34 passes for 280 yards while Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries. Boyd had nine receptions for 138 yards while Green finished with five catches and 76 yards.

Winston completed 18-of-35 passes for 276 yards before being benched.

Evans had six catches for 179 yards, while Peyton Barber rushed 19 times for 85 yards.