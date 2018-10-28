The Star of David is added to the Pittsburgh Steelers logo to show support for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns game on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Pittsburgh Steelers held a moment of silence before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue.

11 people were killed and several others were injured during the attack in the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, which is a few miles from the Steelers' practice facility.

Players and fans at Heinz Field bowed their heads and stood in silence for approximately seven seconds before the contest against the Browns. The scoreboards also went dark during the moment of silence.

"On behalf of the entire Steelers organization, we offer our support and condolences to the families of the attack of peaceful citizens worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue," team president Art Rooney II said in a statement Sunday morning.

"Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community."

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis took to social media in support of the Steel City.

"Prayers up for Pittsburgh," Brown wrote.

Prayers Up for Pittsburgh 🙏🏾 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 27, 2018

"Praying for the congregations, the Pittsburgh communities, the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, the first responders and our leadership, as they find a way to come together and hold each other up during the horrific event that took place at Tree of Life this morning," Bettis wrote.

Defensive end Cam Heyward wore a T-shirt featuring a heart around the word "Pittsburgh" as he entered the stadium.