Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will have to wait even longer to make his season debut, according to a published report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source as saying that while Bosa is making progress from his bone bruise in his left foot, he isn't "anywhere near ready to play right now."

Bosa initially sustained the injury on Aug. 11, with the source saying that the injury was expected to have him sidelined eight to 12 weeks.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to practice this week, but won't take the field for the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 4.

"He's working his butt off. He's just not there yet," one of Schefter's sources said.

The Chargers, who are on a bye, have managed to withstand the loss of Bosa and are 5-2.

Melvin Ingram (team co-leading 3.5 sacks) and Isaac Rochell (two sacks) have performed well in the absence of Bosa, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up a team-leading 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder finished with 70 tackles and four forced fumbles last season.

A first-round pick out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa enjoyed a stellar first season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, receiving NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.