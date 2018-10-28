Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on the sideline during play against the Washington Redskins in the second half of play on October 21, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

A former Dallas Cowboys coach took issue with the current one attending Game 3 of the World Series.

Jimmy Johnson, who now works for FOX Sports, said Sunday that he felt Garrett's appearance at the baseball game sends the wrong message to the Cowboys' players and fans.

"Well, I know the World Series, it's huge," Johnson said. "But perception: I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players. At 3-4, there's work to be done."

Garrett was seen sitting next to country singer Brad Paisley during Friday's game. Los Angeles posted a 3-2 win over Boston in 18 innings, but the Red Sox rebounded the following night to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Cowboys, who are on their bye week, have a break in their schedule before returning to action at home against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.

Garrett hasn't always been a popular choice as Cowboys head coach since he assumed the position in November 2010. He has led Dallas to just three winning seasons and two playoff appearances in that time while posting a 70-57 overall record.

In May, former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens openly questioned why Garrett remains the team's coach.

"It all boils down to players being the scapegoat for [Garrett's] inability to lead the team as he should," Owens said at the time. "For me it's mind-boggling. I don't understand. And I think Jerry [Jones] -- again he's the owner at the end of the day, he has to feel good with himself about the decisions -- but I just don't understand why this guy still has a job."