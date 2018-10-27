Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant takes off after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

After losing Will Fuller for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Houston Texans may need another wide receiver but it does not appear it will be free agent Dez Bryant.

Fuller was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins and on Friday, Texans coach Bill O'Brien was asked about possibly adding Bryant but sounded noncommittal.

"I would say my answer to that is we explore everything," O'Brien said. "I think that's kind of the job, one of the main jobs of, obviously, (general manager) Brian (Gaine) and then he brings things to me and then we talk and we communicate.

"I would say we explore everything, including our own team. How can we use this guy in maybe another position, or do this, can we do that? We look at our own team first in addition to looking at what's going (on) outside. That would be my general answer to that."

Bryant has been a free agent since being released by the Dallas Cowboys on April 13. The Baltimore Ravens offered him a contract but he declined.

Bryant also visited with the Cleveland Browns but is working out on his own and dealing with personal issues.

Even if Houston added Bryant, DeAndre Hopkins would remain its top receiving option for a suddenly thin unit

Hopkins is among the league's best with 53 receptions and six touchdowns.

Rookie Keke Coutee was inactive for Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury that has plagued him since the preseason. He had 20 catches in three games before he was hurt at Jacksonville last weekend.

"There's a lot of guys in that locker room that can help fill the void," O'Brien said.

The Texans (5-3), who have won five in a row to surge into first place in the AFC South, do not play until Nov. 4 at Denver and have a bye the following week.