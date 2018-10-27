NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

The NFL may annually play regular-season games in London, but do not expect a Super Bowl to be played there in the near future.

That was the message conveyed by commissioner Roger Goodell Saturday morning on an appearance on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" ahead of Sunday's game between the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC finalist Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Goodell acknowledge the idea has been discussed amongst owners but added without a team based in London, it would not be fair to fans.

"That's been talked about a lot," Goodell. "But the ownership really feels strongly that that's a reward for our fans. I think if you had a franchise here, I think it would come into play. I think without a franchise it's probably difficult."

While Goodell said that without a team in London that a Super Bowl being held there would be unlikely, he acknowledged that the league feels there is enough of a fanbase to bring a team there at some point.

"I've always said this in the last few years: I believe that the fan base is here for a team," Goodell said. "Just in numbers and passion, I think the business community, commercial community is strong enough. The political support we have for this is extraordinary. I think all of those elements are here. The one I'm still not comfortable (with) yet is the competitive side. How do we do this to not only be fair to the team that's playing here, but the teams that have to come over to play?

Sunday will be the 24th game played in London since 2007 and third this season. The Jaguars have played a game in London in every season since 2013.