New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Josh Shaw (30) on a 39-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on October 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots standout tight end Rob Gronkowski appears on track to return to the lineup for Monday night's game at the Buffalo Bills.

Gronkowski, who sat out last week's win over the Chicago Bears, met with the media Saturday and reported improvement in the back injury that kept him from accompanying the team to the Windy City.

"Obviously, I feel better. I have been taking steps every single day forward," said Gronkowski. "That is all I can ask for, taking steps every day forward and definitely at this time last week way better because every day I have been taking steps forward to get better."

Despite sitting out against the Bears, Gronkowski still leads the Patriots with 405 receiving yards on 26 catches. He scored his only touchdown in the season opener.

Gronkowski had 97 receiving yards against Kansas City in Week 6 despite not being at full health. It was his second-highest yardage total of the season.

A native of Western New York, Gronkowski has been a nemesis for the Bills. In 13 games against Buffalo, he has 66 catches and 12 scores.

"I mean it's always special to go up there," said Gronkowski. "This is like my seventh, eighth time going up there playing in Buffalo. It's always an honor and it's always special (to play) where you grew up watching them and everything. It's cool. The atmosphere, you can't ask for a better football atmosphere, either.

"I mean, especially coming this Monday night. It is going to be rocking there. It's going to be poppin'. It is going to be one of the most electric atmospheres you can get in football I would say."