New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel was back at practice Saturday, raising the possibility that he could be available for Monday night's matchup at the Buffalo Bills.

Michel suffered a knee injury early in last week's 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears and did not practice all week before showing up at Saturday's indoor session.

Reports out of Boston said Michel did not suffer structural damage to the knee, but he was expected to sit out at least one game.

The second of New England's first-round picks (No. 31 overall) in this year's NFL Draft, Michel has been a vital cog in the team's four-game winning streak.

Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns in wins over Miami, Indianapolis and Kansas City before the knee injury limited him to four carries and 22 yards against the Bears.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Michel has a history of knee issues dating back to Georgia. He suffered a sprained knee in last season's SEC Championship but returned to play in the Rose Bowl and national title game.

Michel had to have his knee drained early in training camp and sat out New England's season opener against the Houston Texans.

After Michel was injured last week, James White and Kenjon Barner split the backfield duties, rushing for a combined 76 yards on 21 carries.

The Patriots (5-2) have won 14 of their last 16 visits to Buffalo.