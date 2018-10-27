Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) scores a six-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half on September 23, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Coming off a Thursday night game in which the Houston Texans lost wide receiver Will Fuller for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, several other teams declared their receivers out for Sunday's games.

The sidelined pass-catchers are Torrey Smith, Carolina; John Ross, Cincinnati; Rashard Higgins, Cleveland; Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets, and Jamison Crowder, Washington. The Jets might also be without Robby Anderson, who is listed as doubtful.

Some important running backs will continue spending time on the sideline. That includes Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Royce Freeman, Denver; Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati; and Darren Sproles, Philadelphia.

Two teams will be watching their kickers closely Saturday. Adam Vinatieri of the Colts is listed as questionable with a groin injury, while Arizona's Phil Dawson is also questionable with a right hip injury. Vinatieri, who needs five points to pass Morten Andersen to become the league's all-time leading scorer, has said he will play, and to this point Indianapolis has no other kicker on its roster or practice squad.

The Cardinals signed kicker Matthew McCrane to their practice squad Friday, but they would have to add him to the roster Saturday for him to be eligible to play Sunday.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh), T James Hurst (back)

--DOUBTFUL: G Alex Lewis (neck)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), C Bradley Bozeman (calf), DE/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring), CB Jimmy Smith (groin)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--OUT: LB Andre Smith (hamstring), WR Torrey Smith (knee)

--DOUBTFUL: S Rashaan Gaulden (ankle)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--OUT: CB E.J. Gaines (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Damarious Randall (groin, ankle), WR Da'Mari Scott (shoulder), C JC Tretter (ankle)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--OUT: T Marcus Gilbert (knee)

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DENVER BRONCOS

--OUT: RB Royce Freeman (ankle), WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee), S Darian Stewart (neck), T Jared Veldheer (knee)

--DOUBTFUL: LB Shane Ray (ankle, wrist)

--QUESTIONABLE: C Nico Falah (concussion), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), LB Von Miller (ankle)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--OUT: C Mitch Morse (concussion)

--DOUBTFUL: S Eric Berry (heel), LB Justin Houston (hamstring)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), T Jason Spriggs (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

--DOUBTFUL: WR Cooper Kupp (knee), LB Trevon Young (back)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at OAKLAND RAIDERS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: WR Ryan Grant (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip), TE Erik Swoope (knee), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder)

--QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (neck), RB Marlon Mack (ankle), WR Zach Pascal (head), DE Jabaal Sheard (abdomen), K Adam Vinatieri (groin)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--QUESTIONABLE: G Kelechi Osemele (knee), CB Daryl Worley (knee)

NEW YORK JETS at CHICAGO BEARS

NEW YORK JETS

--OUT: WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle)

--DOUBTFUL: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadricep)

--QUESTIONABLE: T Kelvin Beachum (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder, foot), C Spencer Long (knee, finger), S Marcus Maye (thumb), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot)

CHICAGO BEARS

--OUT: G Eric Kush (neck)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Allen Robinson II (groin)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES vs. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (London)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Haloti Ngata (calf)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: CB A.J. Bouye (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), CB Tyler Patmon (neck)

--DOUBTFUL: CB D.J. Hayden (toe)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--DOUBTFUL: WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (ankle), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--OUT: S Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs), G Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring)

--QUESTIONABLE: K Phil Dawson (right hip), TE Jermaine Gresham (heel), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Corey Peters (ankle), G Justin Pugh (hand)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--OUT: G Jordan Simmons (calf), CB Neiko Thorpe (groin)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Rasheem Green (ankle)

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: RB Theo Riddick (knee)

--QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), LB Jarrad Davis (calf)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--OUT: DE Vinny Curry (ankle), DT Gerald McCoy (calf)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), CB Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), WR John Ross (groin), LB Nick Vigil (knee)

--DOUBTFUL: C Billy Price (foot)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at NEW YORK GIANTS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), WR Paul Richardson Jr. (shoulder, knee), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--OUT: WR Jawill Davis (concussion), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (Sunday night)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--OUT: DE Mitchell Loewen (neck)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--OUT: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee), RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), S Andrew Sendejo (groin)

--DOUBTFUL: T Riley Reiff (foot)

--QUESTIONABLE: DT Linval Joseph (ankle, knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (foot)