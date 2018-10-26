Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against the New England Patriots on September 24, 2017 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson threw for five touchdowns for the second time in his career in guiding the Houston Texans to a season-high point total in Thursday night's 42-23 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

Watson completed 80 percent of his passes (16-of-20) for 239 yards and is becoming more lethal as a passer as he continues to get healthier.

"He had a good week in practice, well prepared and he's a great player," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said of Watson. "He got into a rhythm -- it was a little tough in the beginning, but he got into a rhythm, guys protected well for him, he ran the ball. Anytime you can do that, you can run the ball and it helps with protection -- he did a nice job."

Spreading the football around and hitting DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Jordan Thomas with touchdown passes, it was a solid showing for Watson and a Houston offense still looking to hit its stride. Watson had been hindered by a chest injury and reportedly was dealing with a bruised lung in the previous two games.

"Every time we touch the ball, we want to score," Watson said. "We're one of the top teams in the league in getting to the red zone. But in previous games, we haven't been able to score. So I knew sooner or later it was going to click, and tonight we were just on point.

"Did everything [O' Brien] called, did it right to detail, and we got the ball in the end zone."

The Texans have scored seven touchdowns in their last eight trips in the red zone. Houston was ranked 31st in the NFL due to its inefficient offense in the red zone but has flipped the switch, especially on Thursday night. Even with the struggles in the red zone, Watson kept the faith in the group that they could put it together.

"Believing," Watson said. "And we believed in this organization, this coaching staff. Everything that is a part about being a Houston Texan is just what we've been striving for. So we've just been grinding. Keeping our head and nose down and just kind of pushing forward."

TEAM NOTES:

WR Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL after being grabbed by a defensive back on a pass interference call in the fourth quarter. Fuller had his defender beat but was held by the defensive back, causing a misstep that led to the knee injury. An MRI exam on Friday confirmed the injury.

LB Zach Cunningham left the game early with a left knee injury. The concern is that Cunningham will be missing time with the injury but the severity is yet to be known.

CB Johnathan Joseph suffered an ankle injury that knocked him out of the game after a teammate's leg swung into his. Joseph left the locker room with his foot in a boot.

LB Peter Kalambayi left the game with a concussion and he did not return to the game. With two linebackers hurt in the game, Josh Keyes received some snaps.