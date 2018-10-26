Fantasy Football: Texans fear Will Fuller has torn ACL

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) will have an MRI on Friday to confirm the severity of his knee injury. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller could again be out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Miami Dolphins.

Sources told NFL Network and the Houston Chronicle that the Texans fear Fuller suffered a season-ending ACL injury. He will have an MRI on Friday to confirm the injury.

Fuller went down with the injury early in the first quarter while running a deep route. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson let the ball fly toward Fuller, who collided with Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain. Fuller then fell to the ground and grabbed his right knee.

Texans trainers examined Fuller in the end zone before Fuller walked off of the field. He was then ruled out for the rest of the game. Fuller had 124 yards and a touchdown on five catches in the win. He also had a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Fuller had 503 yards and four scores on 32 catches this season. The Notre Dame product missed six games last season and two games in 2016 due to various injuries. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns in 31 career NFL appearances.