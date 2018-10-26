Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) has six touchdowns in eight games this season. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins had a Catch of the Year nominee against the Miami Dolphins, but referees flagged him for pass interference on the play.

The sequence occurred with 7:34 remaining in the third quarter of the Texans' 42-23 victory Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Texans had a 3rd-and-8 from their own 19-yard-line. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took the snap out of the shotgun formation before dropping back and eyeing Hopkins on the left flank.

The superstar pass catcher had a one-on-one matchup with Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard. Hopkins turned to his left before letting the ball fly about 40 yards through the air. Hopkins and Howard were battling for position before Hopkins turned and jumped. He stabbed the point of football with his left hand and somehow managed to hold it in his glove while falling to the ground and bringing the ball between his legs. He secured the ball with both hands before landing with the ball cradled between his legs.

Referees called off the spectacular grab, saying that Hopkins committed offensive pass interference. They also called illegal contact on Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain, resulting in offsetting penalties. The Texans ended up punting on that drive.

Hopkins scored touchdowns on the Texans' next two drives. He had six catches for 82 yards in addition to the duo of scores.

After the game, Hopkins told reporters that he doesn't get amazed by his spectacular catches.

"I've been playing football since I can remember, making catches like that. People are just now seeing those catches, so no I don't," Hopkins said.

"I've been blessed with big hands since I can remember. I've been able to palm a basketball for a long time. So, I've always been able to make good catches, I guess."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 All-Pro has 789 yards and six touchdowns on 53 catches this season. The Texans face the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4 in Denver.