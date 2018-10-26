Von Miller and the Denver Broncos pay a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Denver Broncos will need outside linebacker Von Miller if they are going to slow down quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Miller will play despite being listed a questionable.

Miller, who has not missed a game since the 2013 season, sustained what Joseph described as a "very minor" ankle injury in practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Despite the injury, Miller said he will be in Kansas City to go after Mahomes.

"Just get him on the ground," said Miller, who has 7.5 sacks this season and 91 in his career. "You would think after you scramble a lot and come back to the line you wouldn't have that same energy. But he's just like all of the great scramblers in the National Football League, just like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

"He's able to do it time after time again. You would think the magic would wear off, but he just keeps going harder and harder. Hats off to those guys, but the Broncos are going to be ready to go on Sunday."

While Miller is expected to play, the Broncos will be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), running back Royce Freeman (ankle), wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) and safety Darian Stewart (neck).

"We've got some guys nicked up," Joseph said. "It's Week 8. That's expected, it happens in this league. That's why you have backups and you have a roster. Next man up, let's go."