Outside linebacker Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, who has never missed a game since entering the NFL in 2014, on Friday was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a nagging right ankle injury.

Mack, who was a dominating force in the Bears' first four games after being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders on the week of the season opener, sustained the sprained ankle two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins.

On Friday, Mack was limited in practice Friday after missing the Bears' previous two practice sessions.

The Bears are considering having Mack miss a game, or two, so he will be strong in the second half of the season.

"It's not easy, it's not easy," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said about the decision to possibly sit Mack. "That's where the trust level from both ends have to be there. The player has to understand where we're coming from as a team, as to where you're at percentage-wise. We all know he's not 100 percent, but where are you at?

"That's where we trust him, he trusts us, and we go ahead with the plan -- with the action plan -- and that's what we ended up doing. It's not an easy decision or process."

Mack had 17 total tackles, including five sacks, and forced four fumbles in the first four games of the season, but has only three tackles and no sacks in the two games since being injured.

The Bears also might also be without wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin), who is listed as questionable for the Jets game. Robinson is the Bears' third-leading receiver this season with 25 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns.