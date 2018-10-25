Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 21, 2018. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited in practice Thursday due to soreness in his throwing shoulder.

The ailment is not affected to affect Newton's availability for Sunday's matchup against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

"There is some soreness," Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said of Newton's shoulder, per the team's official website. "He was limited in his reps today but I think he'll be fine."

Newton is coming off a sensational fourth-quarter performance in last week's 21-17 win at defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia. He led the Panthers to 21 unanswered points in the quarter while throwing for 201 of his 269 yards.

A touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen completed the 17th fourth-quarter game-winning drive for Newton, who tossed a pair of scoring passes while rushing for 49 yards.

For the season, Newton has thrown for 1,427 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also run for three scores and led Carolina in rushing in each of the past two games.

Newton will face a stiff test against a Baltimore defense that leads the league with 27 sacks and ranks first in total points (14.4) and fewest yards (280.6) surrendered.

The Panthers have won two straight and trail first-place New Orleans by one game in the NFC South.