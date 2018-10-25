Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb hauls in a pass during a game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on September 23, 2018. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

The Green Bay Packers could have their entire wide receiver corps available for Sunday's matchup at the undefeated Los Angeles Rams.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that he expects wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison to play against the Rams, which would mark the first time in more than a month that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his top three targets on the field.

"Those guys look like they're ready," said McCarthy, who also expects rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander to play Sunday. "It obviously takes the whole week but those guys are on track."

McCarthy based his assessment on how Cobb and Allison looked in Wednesday's practice, even though both players were listed as limited participants.

"There's another threshold the training room will push them through, but I don't have high concern," McCarthy said of Cobb and Allison.

Allison has missed the past two games due to a concussion and injured hamstring. Prior to getting hurt, he was the team's top deep threat with 289 yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches. He had six receptions for 80 yards in a 22-0 win over Buffalo in Week 4.

Cobb has sat out the past three games with a hamstring injury. He has 17 catches in three games, including nine for 142 yards and a score in the season-opening win over the Chicago Bears.

Davante Adams has stepped up his game in the absence of his fellow two wide receivers. Adams has 27 receptions over the past three games, including a pair of 100-yard performances and half his six touchdowns over the past two contests.

Alexander has been sidelined for the past two games due to a groin injury. Green Bay's first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft (No. 18 overall), Alexander had his first career interception in the win over Buffalo before he was injured.

"I'm just glad to have Jaire back on the practice field and glad he's going to be playing in this game," Packers defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. told the Athletic about the return of Alexander.

Rodgers, who has been dealing with a knee injury since the season opener, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.