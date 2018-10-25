Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots on October 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes returns to the top spot in my weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8.

I have Andrew Luck, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff ranked just behind the Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger.

Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers and Marcus Mariota should not be in starting lineups this week as their teams have Week 8 byes. That also means some other quarterbacks will be used in lineups that aren't usually starting caliber players.

If you need a replacement quarterback, are streaming the position, or just want to keep a talented gunslinger away from your fantasy football foe, take a look at some of my top players to add and drop off of your waiver wire for Week 8.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 8 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Luck is my No. 2 quarterback for Week 8. The Indianapolis Colts gunslinger has a matchup against the Oakland Raiders. I expect the Colts and Raiders to air it out with Luck getting plenty of passing attempts. Luck has at least three passing scores in each of his last four games and has thrown four touchdowns in three of those starts. He is a QB1 until further notice.

Cousins is also a QB1 this week and is listed at No. 4 in my rankings. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is completing 70 percent of his throws this season and had 14 scores against just three interceptions. I like him a lot this week against the New Orleans Saints, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is my No. 6 quarterback for Week 8. Brees has thrown for at least two scores in back-to-back games and has 13 touchdowns against zero interceptions on the season. This week he is going up against the Vikings, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing passers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston appears to be a QB1 down the stretch. Winston is my No. 9 option for Week 8, with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Winston has thrown for at least 365 passing yards in back-to-back starts and has thrown 93 passes during that stretch. I expect the Buccaneers gunslinger to let it fly again in Week 8 as they try and keep up with the Bengals on the scoreboard.

LONGSHOTS

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is my No. 11 quarterback for Week 8, landing in streaming territory in shallow leagues and serving as a starter in larger formats. Dalton only managed one touchdown in Week 7, but should bounce back against this Buccaneers defense, which is allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The Buccaneers have also allowed a league-high 18 touchdown passes and have just one interception on the year.

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is also a streaming option for Week 8. Keenum had at least 300 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games entering Week 7, but threw just one score against the Arizona Cardinals. He is my No. 15 option in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, a unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.