Fantasy Football: Rob Gronkowski back at practice

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Josh Shaw (30) on a 39-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on October 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was back at practice on Thursday, but likely on a limited basis.

NFL Network and ESPN reported that Gronkowski participated in stretching and conditioning at the portion of practice open to the media. His actual level of participation won't be known until the Patriots release their full injury report on Thursday.

The four-time All-Pro sat out of Wednesday's practice due to back and ankle injuries. Gronkowski has 405 yards and a touchdown on 26 receptions in six games this season.

He missed the Patriots' Week 7 win against the Chicago Bears could be ready to play in Week 8. He has a longer timetable to recover this week as the Patriots don't play the Buffalo Bills until 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football in Buffalo.

Gronkowski, 29, had 1,084 yards and eight scores on 69 receptions in 14 games last season. He missed 10 games combined between the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Coach Bill Belichick said that he "hoped to get everybody back" when asked about Gronkowski on Wednesday.

The Bills have one of the best pass defenses in the league and rank No. 4 in total defense.