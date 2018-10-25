Former New York Giants linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong reacts after a play in the first half against the New Orleans Saints on September 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong.

Cleveland waived linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster in a corresponding transaction. The Browns announced the moves on Thursday.

Armstrong, 27, is in his sixth NFL season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent signing by the St. Louis rams. He has played in 69 games for the Rams, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Armstrong has a total of 120 tackles, 29 special teams tackles, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two sacks.

He had 18 tackles on defense and two special teams tackles in six games for the Giants. He was waived on Oct. 23. Armstrong will wear No. 52 for the Browns.

The Browns face the Steelers in an AFC North clash at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.