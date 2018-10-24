Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson catches a ball one-handed as he warms up for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took to social media on Wednesday to declare that he is interested in helping the team get back on its feet.

Peterson's post on Twitter came two days after he reportedly requested a trade from the Cardinals (1-6).

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wrote. "But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around.

"I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week's game."

Peterson's comment comes on the heels of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that he "desperately" wants out of Arizona and asked to be traded by Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 28-year-old Peterson met with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill for 30 minutes on Tuesday, according to Schefter. They discussed ways for the Cardinals to improve and for Peterson to be a leader.

'We're not trading Patrick," coach Steve Wilks said. "That's out of the question."

Peterson is under contract to the Cardinals through the 2020 season. He is scheduled to earn a base salary is $11 million this year, $11 million in 2019 and $12.1 million in 2020.

Peterson has started all seven of Arizona's games this season and has two interceptions to go along with 35 total tackles. One of those interceptions came against the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Peterson has started all 16 regular-season games in each of his previous seven seasons. He has also started three postseason contests -- one in 2014 and two in 2015.

Peterson has 24 career interceptions, including one in the playoffs.