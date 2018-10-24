Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton jokes on the sideline after a touchdown play during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Quarterback Cam Newton was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after helping the Carolina Panthers overcome a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to post a 21-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Newton completed 16-of-22 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes for the Panthers. He tossed a 35-yard pass to wideout Torrey Smith on a fourth-and-10 play with 2:06 remaining in the game. Newton then capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen.

Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after reeling in six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in a 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording four of his team's seven sacks in Sunday's 39-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Indianapolis Colts safety Mike Mitchell was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after notching seven tackles and one interception in Sunday's 37-5 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Giorgio Tavecchio was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 on field goals -- including a 56-yard attempt -- in a 23-20 win over the New York Giants on Monday.

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a punt that was recovered by fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears.

