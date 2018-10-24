Sam Darnold and the New York Jets will host the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The NFL announced the times for the two games played in Week 15 on Saturday, Dec. 15.

The Houston Texans will visit rookie Sam Darnold and the New York Jets at 4:30 p.m. ET. Speaking of rookies, top overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will play in primetime when they travel to Denver to face the Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Darnold and the Jets split a pair of primetime games earlier this season, defeating the Detroit Lions in the opener before falling to the Browns in Week 3 as Mayfield made his debut.

The Washington Redskins will visit the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 22. The Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers contest will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Tennessee will have three of its final six regular-season games in primetime while Washington will be playing in its third primetime game in 2018. The Redskins, who were drilled by the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, play on Thanksgiving.

The quartet of games in Weeks 15 and 16 will be televised on NFL Network.

Also on Wednesday, the league announced that it flexed a Week 10 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs game, which was originally scheduled at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, will be aired on CBS.