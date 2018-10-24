Miami Dolphins promote WR Leonte Carroo

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase coaches on the sidelines in the 2nd quarter against the New York Jets on September 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have promoted wide receiver Leonte Carroo from the practice squad.

Miami placed wide receiver Albert Wilson on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction. The Dolphins announced the moves on Wednesday.

Carroo, 24, was a third-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound pass catcher had seven catches for 69 yards in 14 games last season. He pulled in three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in 14 games during his rookie season. Carroo has two career starts. He was waived on Sept. 1 and signed to the practice squad, where he spent the first seven weeks of the 2018 season.

Wilson had 26 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season for the Dolphins. He also threw a 52-yard touchdown pass. He signed with the Dolphins in free agency on March 15.

Wilson exited the Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions and was later diagnosed with a hip injury. He does not need surgery and should be ready for OTAs next season.

The Dolphins have already ruled out wide receiver Kenny Stills for Week 8, leaving Miami with DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant at wide receiver, in addition to Carroo.

The Dolphins face the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.