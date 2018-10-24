New York Giants defensive lineman Damon Harrison (98) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked in the fourth quarter in Week 10 of the NFL season on November 14, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The New York Giants executed their second high-profile trade in as many days Wednesday, shuffling defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick, multiple media outlets reported.

The reported trade comes on the heels of New York sending former first-round cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints. The Giants (1-6) acquired the Saints' fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020 in that deal.

By parting ways with Harrison, New York freed up more than $8 million under the salary cap in 2019.

Regarded as one of the league's best run-stoppers, "Snacks" should assist in the trenches immediately for a Detroit rush defense that is ranked 30th after being gouged for 139.3 yards per game -- including a league-high 5.3 yards per carry. The 355-pound Harrison is also expected to aid a defensive line that has been without star pass-rusher Ezekiel Ansah for the majority of the season because of a shoulder injury.

The Lions have used A'Shawn Robinson, Ricky Jean Francois and Sylvester Williams on the interior of their defensive line this season.

Harrison, 29, has recorded 31 tackles and one forced fumble in seven games this season. A Pro Bowl selection in 2016, Harrison has collected 386 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 92 career games with the Giants and New York Jets.