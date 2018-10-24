Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter on December 15, 2013 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent running back Jamaal Charles appears ready to call it a career.

Charles, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, alluded to reaching the end of the line with his NFL career on social media.

"I'm so thankful and grateful. Thanks Jaguars for opportunity. It probably was my last chance putting on a jersey again," Charles wrote on Instagram.

Charles is the NFL's all-time leader in yards per carry by a running back, with a 5.4-yard average. He also joined Jim Brown and Barry Sanders as the only three players in NFL history with at least five seasons of 1,000 yards and an average of five yards per carry.

The 31-year-old Charles was summoned to Jacksonville with fellow running back Leonard Fournette dealing with a hamstring injury, but he finished with six carries for seven yards.

Charles finished his career with 1,407 carries for 7,563 yards and 44 touchdowns in 119 games with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Jaguars. He also had 310 receptions for 2,593 yards and 20 scores.

Charles was named to four Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with the Chiefs, and he has run for more than 1,000 yards five times. He was named All-Pro twice, in 2010 and 2013. In the latter season, he rushed for 1,287 yards and added 70 receptions for 693 yards.

He tore his right ACL in October 2015 and had multiple knee surgeries in 2016. He played in just eight games in the 2015 and 2016 seasons combined, and was released by the Chiefs following the 2016 season.

Charles spent the 2017 campaign with the Broncos, rushing 69 times for 296 yards and a touchdown.