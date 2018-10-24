Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen drops back to pass during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 7, 2018. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals, whose left foot was in a walking boot after he sustained a toe injury last Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, practiced with his teammates on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Rosen, who missed practice on Monday, apparently is on schedule to start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, although the Cardinals have not issued an update on his condition.

However, Rosen's return to the field was not unexpected, as head coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday: "He got out of the boot, he's doing well, he should be ready to go on Wednesday."

Rosen, the Cardinals first-round draft choice (No. 10 overall) out of UCLA this year, had the worst performance of his young career against the Broncos.

The 6-4, 218-pounder threw three interceptions, two which were returned for touchdowns while being sacked six times and losing two fumbles.

Rosen came up limping after one of the sacks late in the game.

Cardinals guards Mike Iupati (back) and Justin Pugh (hand), who missed the game against the Broncos, also were back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not practice, but apparently was simply given the day off.