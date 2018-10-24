Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones arguably is in the midst of the best all-around season of his seven-year career, but he's not enjoying it.

The reason, Jones contends, is the team isn't doing so well.

"I'm not having a Defensive Player of the Year type of year, because if I was, I would be helping the team win more," the 28-year-old Jones said, per ESPN. "That's how I look at it.

"I'm the type of player that's putting it all on me. A lot of plays I left out there. Some people can say I've had a decent season. A lot of times when you talk about Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately should be every defensive player's goal, when you talk about things like that, one of the biggest factors is, what's the team's record. How is he helping the team win? What is Chandler Jones doing to help the team win? Right now, at 1-6, I'm not doing enough."

The last player from a losing team to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors was Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor from the Miami Dolphins, who finished 6-10 in 2006.

Jones, who led the league with 17 sacks last season, has 6.5 with eight quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery through the first seven games in 2018. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Despite Jones' strong statistics, the Cardinals' run defense is ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed per game.