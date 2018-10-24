Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly (R) hands off to running back David Williams in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on August 30, 2018 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

The Denver Broncos released Chad Kelly on Wednesday, one day after the quarterback was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass.

Kelly appeared briefly in court Wednesday, and a court date was set for Nov. 8. Kelly has not yet been formally charged.

Per a release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, Kelly illegally entered a home on Tuesday morning and was later chased by the resident. Officers spotted a man matching the description from the homeowner and identified him as Kelly. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Arapahoe County Jail.

"This was a decision that we made as an organization," Broncos general manager John Elway said Wednesday. "After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance [Joseph, coach] and Joe [Ellis, CEO], we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do.

RELATED Broncos backup QB Kelly arrested in trespassing case

"Even though Chad's no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way."

Kelly, who posted a $2,500 bond and was released from custody, has a history of off-the-field issues.

The 24-year-old Kelly was kicked off the team at Clemson in April 2014 and was arrested eight months later following a fight with bouncers outside a nightclub in Buffalo, where his uncle Jim Kelly was a Hall of Fame quarterback. He pleaded guilty to a non-criminal charge of disorderly conduct and agreed to 50 hours of community service.

RELATED Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas not concerned about trade rumors

Kelly was selected by Denver with the last pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He fared well in the preseason and beat out Paxton Lynch to claim the backup job behind Case Keenum.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, Kelly did not throw a pass in a regular-season game for the Broncos.

Kevin Hogan will serve as the backup quarterback in Denver.