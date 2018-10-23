Former Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews is reportedly headed to the New York Jets. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews will sign with the New York Jets, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Jets have yet to confirm the news involving Matthews, who said last week that he didn't think he would sign with an NFL team before the end of the season.

Matthews began the season with the Tennessee Titans before asking for -- and receiving -- his release in September. The 29-year-old saw reduced playing time and finished with three receptions for 11 yards this season.

The reported addition of Matthews is a boon for the Jets, who are expected to be without Quincy Enunwa (ankle) for a few games. Fellow wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was released last week.

Matthews recorded 53 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Titans. He posted career highs in catches (65), yards (945) and touchdowns (nine) in 2016.

The 6-foot Matthews collected 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 scores in 82 career contests since being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Enunwa leads the Jets with 22 catches while Robby Anderson as a club-best 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Jermaine Kearse also has 16 catches for 165 yards for the Jets (3-4), who visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday.