Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) recovers a fumbled ball by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles starting defensive end Derek Barnett will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Shoulder problems have plagued Barnett in recent weeks. He missed the Oct. 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings because of that issue, but he played in this past Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Barnett, the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, started all six games in which he played this season, recording 17 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

He played in 18 games, including three playoff contests, last season, but did not start any of them. Barnett had 21 total tackles, including five sacks, in the 2017 season.

Brandon Graham, Michael Bennett and Chris Long are the candidates to take over the starting defensive end spot Barnett had occupied.

Rookie Josh Sweat, a fourth-round draft pick, might get increased playing time as well.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last year, have struggled this season. They are 3-4, and lost to the Panthers 21-17 on Sunday after holding a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

Already on the injury list for the Eagles are running back Jay Ajayi, wide receiver Mack Hollins, wide receiver Mike Wallace, tight end Richard Rodgers, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, defensive back Chris Maragos and safety Rodney McLeod.