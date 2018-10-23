Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch before he is hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) during the second quarter on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

The grievance filed by the NFL Players Association on behalf of Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid regarding his visit with the Cincinnati Bengals last spring has been denied by an arbitrator, NFL.com reported Monday, based on sources.

According to the report, arbitrator Shyam Das ruled that the Bengals had the right to ask Reid if he planned to continue to kneel during the national anthem.

The Bengals did not sign Reid, who was a free agent until he was signed by the Panthers.

The NFLPA's grievance was based on the claim that the Bengals based their decision not to sign Reid solely on his response to the question about his plans during the anthem. The union believed that violated the collective bargaining agreement, since the NFL had not established a policy that required players to stand on the sideline during the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Reid has been kneeling during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and racial inequality.

Reid still has a collusion grievance against the NFL, but that is not expected to be heard in the near future.

An arbitrator recently denied the NFL's request to throw out Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance, thus sending that case to trial.