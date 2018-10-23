San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is smothered by Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are showing no signs of letting up as they approach the midpoint of the season.

The Rams (7-0) dominated on both sides of the ball in a 39-10 road win at San Francisco against a 49ers team that nearly beat the Packers at Lambeau Field last Monday night.

On offense, Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for two and Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals as the Rams improved to 7-0 ahead of hosting the Packers.

The Rams' defense intercepted two passes, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Linebacker Samson Ebukam started the barrage of turnovers on the 49ers' first possession when he chased down quarterback C.J. Beathard from behind and forced a fumble. Linebacker Trevon Young recovered to set up a field goal.

"For the most part, I thought they were swarming all day. To be able to create four turnovers and we truly created those, those were takeaways," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of his defense. "It's one thing when you get some good, lucky bounces -- things like that. Those two picks were outstanding. The strip that Aaron [Donald] had was unbelievable."

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald forced and recovered a fumble and recorded four sacks. He already has eight sacks, three off his career high.

"Aaron, I knew he had a really productive day, but then when you go back and you just tally up all the plays that he made and how he's getting there and affecting and influencing the game in a variety of ways from his position was really impressive," McVay said. "That's why he's the man."

After three straight road games, Donald and the Rams return home to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who are coming in rested off their bye week. Under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 9-3 coming off a bye.

Green Bay (3-2-1) is scuffling, but Rodgers is healing and he has already engineered fourth-quarter wins over the Bears and 49ers.

"He's unbelievable," McVay said of Rodgers. "You talk about a guy that has the ability to make all the throws from different platforms, whether it's in the pocket, out of the pocket, ability to create off schedule. He's a first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback and he's got unbelievable athleticism, too, to buy time. You see some of the off schedules and you're always in a game when you've got a guy like him leading you."

NOTES:

--

DT Donald forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had four sacks in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

--

RB Gurley rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

--

QB Goff completed 18-of-24 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers.

--

K Zuerlein converted field-goal attempts from 35, 37 and 33 yards in his return after missing five games with a groin injury. He was 4-for-4 on extra points.

--

LB Cory Littleton had two sacks Sunday against the 49ers.