Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have traded former first-round pick Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints.

New York announced the deal on Tuesday. The Saints sent a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Giants in the swap.

Apple was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The defender ranks as the No. 55 cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus. He has 23 tackles and five passes defensed in five games this season. He missed two contests due to a groin injury.

The 23-year-old Ohio State product started seven games last season and picked up 49 tackles, eight passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 11 total appearances. He had 49 tackles, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a forced fumble during his rookie campaign in 2016.

The Saints rank No. 28 in pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game.

New York battles the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints face the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday in Minneapolis.