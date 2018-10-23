Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) makes the touchdown catch while under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals LB Kevin Minter (51) on December 10 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed cornerback De'Vante Harris and linebacker Kevin Minter.

Tampa Bay announced the roster moves on Tuesday. The Buccaneers also waived cornerback Javien Elliott.

Harris, 25, entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2016 with the New Orleans Saints. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defender spent the last two seasons with the Saints before joining the Buccaneers earlier this season. He has 24 tackles, six special teams tackles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 21 career games.

Minter, 27, was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 246-pound defender spent the 2017 season with the Cincinnati Bengals before participating in offseason and the preseason with the New York Jets.

He has 251 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 57 career games.

The Buccaneers needed depth at linebacker after Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy suffered torn ACL's during the team's Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns.

Tampa Bay battles the Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Cincinnati.