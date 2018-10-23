Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly sets to throw as he warms up before a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in August. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.

Per a release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, Kelly illegally entered a home and was later chased by the resident. Officers spotted a man matching the description from the homeowner and identified him as Kelly. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Arapahoe County Jail.

Kelly, who is no longer in police custody, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

"We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."

Kelly has a history of off-the-field issues.

The 24-year-old Kelly was kicked off the team at Clemson in April 2014 and was arrested eight months later following a fight with bouncers outside a nightclub in Buffalo, where his uncle Jim Kelly was a Hall of Fame quarterback. He pleaded guilty to a non-criminal charge of disorderly conduct and agreed to 50 hours of community service.

Kelly was selected by Denver with the last pick of the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He fared well in the preseason and beat out Paxton Lynch to claim the backup job behind Case Keenum.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds, Kelly has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game for the Broncos.

Kevin Hogan is listed as the No. 3 quarterback in Denver.