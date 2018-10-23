Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis watches his team during warm ups before a game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed tight end Jordan Franks from the practice squad.

Cincinnati placed tight end Mason Schreck on injured reserve and signed linebacker Brandon Bell to the practice squad in corresponding transactions.

Franks is a rookie out of the University of Central Florida. He signed with the Bengals as a college free agent. Franks had 19 yards and a special team tackle in four preseason games for the Bengals. He was waived after the preseason during final cuts and then signed to the practice squad.

Schreck was the Bengals' seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in six of the Bengals' seven games this season. He was on injured reserve due to a knee injury during the 2017 season.

Bell signed with the Bengals in 2017 as a college free agent out of Penn State. He spent the first 13 games of the 2017 season on the Bengals' practice squad. He was added to the Bengals' active roster and picked up seven tackles on defense and three tackles on special teams in the Bengals' final three games of 2017. Bell had 12 tackles on defense and three special teams tackles in four of the Bengals' preseason games this year. He was waived during final cuts.

Franks joins a Bengals tight end crew that includes C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Kroft and Matt Lengel. The Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.