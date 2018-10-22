San Francisco 49ers defender Cassius Marsh (54) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff for a loss of eight yards in the first quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) holds off Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) for a 23-yard gain on a pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard in the second quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) celebrates defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) celebrates intercepting San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard in the third quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) is pursued by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) in the second quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) dives over the goal line for a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) celebrates sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth didn't have to put up with this one. Neither did the viewers of Sunday Night Football. NBC has a bail-out. So does the NFL. Why subject the nation to a team like the 49ers? Flex them right out of prime time.

Of course, that also flexed out the 49ers' opponent Sunday, the only unbeaten team in pro football, the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately for the Rams. Fortunately for the 49ers. And America on Sunday night, which after the switch got the Chiefs vs. Bengals. Of course, that turned into a blowout, too.

The Rams and 49ers contest went as expected, with Los Angeles winning 39-10 at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams, now 7-0, had four takeaways, which gave the 49ers four more turnovers after five two weekends ago in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals and two last weekend in a loss to the Green Packers last Monday night. That's 11 turnovers in three games.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard was sacked seven times.

The 49ers are 1-6, and second-year head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if that and the pathetic play in this mismatch were embarrassing.

"It's always embarrassing," said Shanahan. "We've got pride in what we do. Right now I'm not proud of our record. If we'd played better today I'd feel the same. We're not into moral victories."

RELATED Rams travel to 49ers for third straight road game

Sunday, the Niners lost two fumbles, one by Beathard in the opening five minutes when he was sacked, setting up an L.A. field goal. Beathard also threw two interceptions.

"If it was just one thing, I'd say the one thing," was Shanahan's comment about the turnovers. "If it was just one guy, we'd say one guy. But it's a lot of things. One ball was stripped [by All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald]. He made a good play on that.

"We've got to get better. To get better we've got to make less turnovers. Once we fix the turnovers we have a chance to win. We're going to work at it, and if we can't take care of the ball we're going to find somebody who can take care of it."

The 49ers were supposed to have an effective offensive line. The 49ers also were supposed to have Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, but he's out for the season. In stepped Beathard, a backup forced to become a starter.

It's nobody's fault. It's football.

This was intended to be a day of ceremony at Levi's Stadium, the introduction of the statues of "The Catch," the play from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark in January 1982 that elevated the 49ers to their first Super Bowl.

Clark died earlier this year from ALS, but many members of the 49ers family, including Montana and three other quarterbacks, Steve Young, Steve Bono and Jeff Garcia, were in attendance. The joy ended shortly after kickoff.

"We can't turn it over like that," said Beathard, agreeing with his coach. "Didn't help our defense. I think [the Rams] got 24 points off turnovers. I think it comes down to a mindset."

And staying away from No. 99, the Rams' 280-pound Donald.

"He's one of the best, if not the best, D-lineman in the league," said Beathard. "Definitely got to know where he is at all times."

Where he was more often than not was harassing San Francisco.

49ers tackle Joe Staley was almost apologetic.

"It was a bad effort," he said of the game, and the protection. "Our job as offensive linemen was poor. Our job is to protect the quarterback. ... Donald (who had four sacks); he's in a class of his own."

Shanahan, who took over a year ago, is in a mess not entirely of his own making. Injuries and mistakes have left the 49ers scrambling and losing.

"We had much better rhythm Monday night," said Shanahan, referring to a 33-30 loss to Green Bay six days earlier. "Early in this one as soon as we started getting going we had a false start and then a fumble. We struggled and never found our rhythm."

And continued to lose the football on turnovers.