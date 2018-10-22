Oakland Raiders place Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs away from Cleveland Browns defender Joe Schobert (53) for 11 yards in overtime on September 30 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders have placed veteran running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve.

Oakland announced the move on Monday. Lynch is eligible to return for the Raiders' Christmas Eve game against the Denver Broncos in week 16. He suffered a groin injury during the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 32-year-old joined the Raiders during the 2017 offseason in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. He has 376 yards and three scores in six games this season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro picked up 891 yards and seven scores on 207 carries in 15 games last season.

Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington now lead the Raiders' stable of running backs. Martin ranks second in rushing yards among Raiders player with 99 yards. Richard has 32 rushing yards and 253 receiving yards.

Lynch is not under contract in 2019. The Raiders host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday in Oakland.