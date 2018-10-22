Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) cuts to the left for a gain of one yard in the fourth quarter of the Patriots 27-24 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 17 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The wait continues as running back Le'Veon Bell failed to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday following their Week 7 bye.

Bell has not been involved in the Steelers' 2018 plans as he refused to sign a franchise tender worth $14.5 million. Steelers backup James Conner has filled in nicely, picking up 453 yards and seven scores on the ground and 257 receiving yards.

Sources told NFL Network that Steelers players returned to the team facility but Bell was not among them.

Bell has yet to tell the team when he's returning. Despite rumors of a trade or Bell signing with another team this off-season as a free agent, Steelers owner Art Rooney told NFL Network that he expects the running back to remain in Pittsburgh.

"I expect him to be a member of the team going forward," Rooney said. "That's my expectation."

If Bell wanted to remain with the Steelers, he could report to the team at 4:01 p.m. on Oct. 30, a minute after the 2018 NFL trade deadline.

The Steelers tried to trade Bell earlier this season and that remains a possibly. The superstar running back must report to the team sometime before Week 11 in order to be eligible for free agency in 2019.

Team sources told CBS Sports they believe it's more likley that Bell waits until Week 9 to sign his contract. The Steelers plan to use a two-week roster exemption on Bell when he returns, according to the report.

Sources told Fox Sports that Bell's representative and the Steelers talked late last week about the terms of the two-week roster exemption. Both sides need to agree to the exemption before he rejoins the team.

Bell, 26, had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,800 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns entering his 2018 campaign. He led the league with 321 rushing attempts and 406 touches in 2017, while starting 15 games. The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection amasses 1,946 yards and 11 scores last season. Bell had a career-high 2,215 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores during the 2014 season.

The Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North clash at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Pittsburgh.