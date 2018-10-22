Cowboys trading for Raiders WR Amari Cooper

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has two games with at least eight receptions and 100 receiving yards this season. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Cowboys are sending a first-round pick to the Raiders in the swap. Cooper, 24, has 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in six games last season.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had 48 grabs for 680 yards and seven scores in 14 games during his 2017 campaign. He is in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering the head injury in the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders now have three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cooper -- a two-time Pro Bowl selection -- has two games with at least eight catches and 100 receiving yards this season. Cole Beasley is the only Cowboys receiver to have at least 100 receiving yards in a game this season, doing so in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2018 NFL trade deadline is on Oct. 30.